02:53 PM, November 16, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/16/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +2.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   +118  
 Current +1   -110   237   -110   -106  
Charlotte Hornets  Open -2.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   -138  
 Current -1   -110   237   -110   -110  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 10.3 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   18.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. PF  Jalen Smith   11.0 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   19.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. PF  Isaiah Jackson   8.6 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   16.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SG  Kelly Oubre Jr.   18.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. C  Mason Plumlee   9.7 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  P.J. Washington   14.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PF  Jalen McDaniels   9.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 12 TOR -2.5 229.0 118-104
Wed, Nov 09 DEN +5.0 235.5 122-119
Mon, Nov 07 NO +5.5 234.0 129-122
Fri, Nov 04 MIA +3.0 225.5 101-99
Mon, Oct 31 BKN +7.5 236.0 116-109

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 ORL -1.5 225.0 112-105
Sat, Nov 12 MIA +8.0 214.5 132-115
Thu, Nov 10 MIA +11.0 212.5 117-112
Wed, Nov 09 POR +1.5 221.0 105-95
Mon, Nov 07 WAS -2.0 213.5 108-100

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Indiana Pacers
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home off a win over their last 6 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home over their last 12 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Indiana Pacers at home off a win