12:44 PM, December 16, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/16

Date: 12/16/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +7.5   -108   O 224   -110   +265  
 Current +8   -112   223   -110   +270  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -7.5   -112   U 224   -110   -330  
 Current -8   -108   223   -110   -335  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 10.6 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.6 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   8.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   15.0 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   14.2 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   9.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 GS +1.5 238.0 125-119
Mon, Dec 12 MIA +3.5 228.5 87-82
Sat, Dec 10 BKN -8.0 226.0 136-133
Fri, Dec 09 WAS -4.5 233.0 121-111
Wed, Dec 07 MIN +3.5 238.0 121-115

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 DAL +2.5 217.0 105-90
Mon, Dec 12 SA -9.5 220.5 112-111
Sat, Dec 10 OKC -4.5 218.5 110-102
Fri, Dec 09 SAC -3.5 217.0 106-95
Tue, Dec 06 LAL -6.0 224.5 116-102