Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/29
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Information
IND (18-32) DAL (28-21)
Date: 01/29/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Indiana Pacers (340) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-430)
Moneyline (Current): Indiana Pacers (440) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-590)
Spread (Open): Indiana Pacers (9) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-9)
Spread (Current): Indiana Pacers (11) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-11)
Game Total (Open): 212.5
Game Total (Current): 216.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Indiana Pacers (50000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks (4600)
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Indiana Pacers (29.59%) vs. Dallas Mavericks (70.41%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: IND – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: IND +238
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: IND – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: IND -6.3
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 226.5
