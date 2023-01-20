BETTING NBA
12:27 PM, January 20, 2023

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/20

Date: 01/20/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +11   -110   O 240   -110   +460  
 Current +11   -110   239.5   -110   +440  
Denver Nuggets  Open -11   -110   U 240   -110   -620  
 Current -11   -110   239.5   -110   -590  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. C  Myles Turner   17.1 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. SG  Buddy Hield   17.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PG  T.J. McConnell   6.7 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
4. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.1 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.1 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   11.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 OKC +3.5 238.5 126-106
Mon, Jan 16 MIL +5.5 229.0 132-119
Sat, Jan 14 MEM +8.0 241.0 130-112
Fri, Jan 13 ATL +4.0 239.0 113-111
Wed, Jan 11 NY +4.5 226.5 119-113

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 MIN -9.0 241.5 122-118
Tue, Jan 17 POR -5.5 238.5 122-113
Sun, Jan 15 ORL -11.0 234.0 119-116
Fri, Jan 13 LAC +4.5 222.0 115-103
Wed, Jan 11 PHO -14.5 227.0 126-97

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021