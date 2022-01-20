Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Model Breakdown

These two teams met once back on December 13th – a 102-100 victory for the Warriors. This is the second half of a back-to-back for Indiana, while Golden State last played Tuesday.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information

IND (16-29) GSW (32-12)

Date: 01/20/2022

Time: 10:00 PM

Venue: Chase Center

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds Moneyline (Open): Indiana Pacers (475) vs Golden State Warriors (-700) Moneyline (Current): Indiana Pacers (530) vs Golden State Warriors ( -750 ) Spread (Open): Indiana Pacers (11) vs Golden State Warriors (-11) Spread (Current): Indiana Pacers ( 12 ) vs Golden State Warriors ( -12 ) Game Total (Open): 216 Game Total (Current): 217.0 All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship Odds to Win NBA Championship: Indiana Pacers ( 49000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors ( 460 )

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Predictions and Picks SG Betting Model Win Probability: Indiana Pacers (30.63%) vs. Golden State Warriors (69.37%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: IND – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: IND – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors News and Notes

The Pacers (13th in Eastern Conference) snapped their four-game losing streak last night following an impressive 111-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Sparked by Caris LeVert‘s 22 fourth-quarter points, Indiana outscored LA 35-24 in the final frame, notching its first road win since November.

Unfortunately, star big man Domantas Sabonis, who recorded his third triple-double in his past seven games, whose name continues to swirl amongst NBA trade circles, suffered a potentially severe left ankle sprain late in the victory. Speaking post-game, head coach Rick Carlisle said the injury is “probably going to be significant.” Indiana has yet to release its official injury report, but Sabonis should be considered highly questionable for tonight’s game. The news is yet another blow to the Pacers, who recently lost starting center Myles Turner for several weeks due to a left foot stress reaction.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a 102-86 win over the Detroit Pistons in a game that was essentially over by halftime. Klay Thompson had his best showing since his return, scoring 21 points on 6-13 shooting. Stephen Curry, who’s dealing with a right-hand injury, was back in the lineup after missing the previous contest, finishing with 18 points in 28 minutes. However, he was briefly taken back to the locker room after appearing to jam a finger on his left hand. Curry did end up returning to the bench, and while all signs point to him being active, it’s best to receive official word before tip-off.

After a blistering start, Steve Kerr’s group are just 5-5 over their previous ten games. Golden State will look to earn a second straight win for the first time since early January.

Continuing on the injury front, one will also want to confirm the status of Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon (Achilles) returned to Indiana’s lineup after missing 12 of the team’s past 14 games. He played well, compiling 19 points and six assists in 26 minutes, but the back-to-back situation clouds his status. For Golden State, they will be without Otto Porter (ruled out yesterday), Draymond Green (calf/back), and James Wiseman (knee).

While the Warriors are currently listed as -12.0 home favorites, we see this game being much closer, as evidenced by our model’s expected margin of +6.1 and +231 fair money line. Given close to six points on the road, we love Indiana as a five-star play tonight. As for the game’s total of 217, our model’s projection of 229.2 makes the over another strong bet.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.