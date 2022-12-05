BETTING NBA
12:09 PM, December 5, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/05/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +10.5   -110   O 241.5   -110   +410  
 Current +10   -110   239   -110   +360  
Golden State Warriors  Open -10.5   -110   U 241.5   -110   -550  
 Current -10   -110   239   -110   -460  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. C  Myles Turner   17.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
2. PG  Andrew Nembhard   7.8 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   18.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. SG  Buddy Hield   16.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   11.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   7.7 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   30.8 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PF  Draymond Green   8.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
3. SG  Klay Thompson   17.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. C  Kevon Looney   6.4 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   4.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   5.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 04 POR +5.0 233.0 116-100
Fri, Dec 02 UTA +4.0 241.0 139-119
Wed, Nov 30 SAC +4.5 242.5 137-114
Mon, Nov 28 LAL +4.0 238.0 116-115
Sun, Nov 27 LAC -2.0 221.0 114-100

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 HOU -11.0 235.5 120-101
Fri, Dec 02 CHI -7.0 237.5 119-111
Tue, Nov 29 DAL +1.0 227.0 116-113
Sun, Nov 27 MIN -2.0 237.5 137-114
Fri, Nov 25 UTA -8.0 240.0 129-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021