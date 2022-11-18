BETTING NBA
12:14 PM, November 18, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open -4   -110   O 236.5   -110   -186  
 Current -5   -110   236.5   -110   -198  
Houston Rockets  Open +4   -110   U 236.5   -110   +154  
 Current +5   -110   236.5   -110   +166  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 10.4 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.1 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   18.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. PF  Jalen Smith   11.0 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   19.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   7.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   15.9 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   10.1 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 CHA -1.0 236.5 125-113
Sat, Nov 12 TOR -2.5 229.0 118-104
Wed, Nov 09 DEN +5.0 235.5 122-119
Mon, Nov 07 NO +5.5 234.0 129-122
Fri, Nov 04 MIA +3.0 225.5 101-99

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 DAL +6.5 218.5 101-92
Mon, Nov 14 LAC +5.0 220.0 122-106
Sat, Nov 12 NO +10.5 233.0 119-106
Wed, Nov 09 TOR +10.0 224.5 116-109
Mon, Nov 07 ORL +5.0 224.5 134-127

Betting Insights:

  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home since the start of 2020/2021