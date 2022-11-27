BETTING NBA
12:25 PM, November 27, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/27

Date: 11/27/2022
Time: 04:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +1   -110   O 222.5   -110   -104  
 Current -1.5   -108   222.5   -110   -118  
LA Clippers  Open -1   -110   U 222.5   -110   -112  
 Current +1.5   -112   222.5   -110   +100  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 11.1 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.9 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   19.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   10.3 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PG  T.J. McConnell   5.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. PG  John Wall   12.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. SF  Norman Powell   13.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   9.5 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   14.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SF  Robert Covington   4.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 BKN +3.5 233.5 128-117
Wed, Nov 23 MIN +1.5 238.0 115-101
Mon, Nov 21 ORL -7.0 225.5 123-102
Sat, Nov 19 ORL -7.5 226.0 114-113
Fri, Nov 18 HOU -5.0 237.0 99-91

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 DEN +4.0 219.0 114-104
Wed, Nov 23 GS +10.0 223.0 124-107
Mon, Nov 21 UTA -2.0 222.5 121-114
Sat, Nov 19 SA -8.5 221.5 119-97
Thu, Nov 17 DET -10.5 219.0 96-91

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Indiana Pacers at home