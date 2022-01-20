Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/19
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game Information
IND (15-29) LAL (22-22)
Date: 01/19/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Indiana Pacers (132) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-156)
Moneyline (Current): Indiana Pacers (176) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-210)
Spread (Open): Indiana Pacers (3.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5)
Spread (Current): Indiana Pacers (5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-5)
Game Total (Open): 222.5
Game Total (Current): 224.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Indiana Pacers (49000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Los Angeles Lakers (1300)
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Indiana Pacers (44.13%) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (55.87%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: IND – 4 Stars – Fair Moneyline: IND +127
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: IND – 3 Stars – Expected Margin: IND -1.7
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: 0 Stars – Projected Total: 225.2
Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!