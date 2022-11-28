BETTING NBA
05:14 PM, November 28, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +5   -110   O 234.5   -110   +176  
 Current +4   -110   234.5   -110   +140  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -5   -110   U 234.5   -110   -210  
 Current -4   -110   234.5   -110   -166  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 11.1 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.2 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   18.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   10.9 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PF  Isaiah Jackson   7.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   26.3 Points, 12.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   25.8 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   17.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. PG  Dennis Schrder   9.0 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. SG  Austin Reaves   10.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 LAC -2.0 221.0 114-100
Fri, Nov 25 BKN +3.5 233.5 128-117
Wed, Nov 23 MIN +1.5 238.0 115-101
Mon, Nov 21 ORL -7.0 225.5 123-102
Sat, Nov 19 ORL -7.5 226.0 114-113

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 26 SA +0.5 231.5 143-138
Fri, Nov 25 SA -4.0 234.0 105-94
Tue, Nov 22 PHO +10.0 226.5 115-105
Sun, Nov 20 SA -6.5 229.5 123-92
Fri, Nov 18 DET -6.5 227.0 128-121

Betting Insights:

  • The Indiana Pacers have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers off two or more days rest
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home over their last 6 games