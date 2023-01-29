BETTING NBA
10:37 AM, January 29, 2023

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/29

Date: 01/29/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +8.5   -110   O 239.5   -110   +300  
 Current +9   -110   241   -110   +315  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -8.5   -110   U 239.5   -110   -375  
 Current -9   -110   241   -110   -400  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. C  Myles Turner   17.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. PG  T.J. McConnell   7.7 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SG  Chris Duarte   8.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.3 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PF  Brandon Clarke   10.4 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Dillon Brooks   15.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PF  Santi Aldama   9.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 27 MIL +6.5 239.5 141-131
Wed, Jan 25 ORL +5.5 234.5 126-120
Tue, Jan 24 CHI +1.5 234.5 116-110
Sat, Jan 21 PHO +3.0 229.0 112-107
Fri, Jan 20 DEN +6.5 236.5 134-111

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 27 MIN -1.5 236.0 111-100
Wed, Jan 25 GS +2.5 245.5 122-120
Mon, Jan 23 SAC +3.5 245.0 133-100
Sun, Jan 22 PHO -8.5 232.0 112-110
Fri, Jan 20 LAL -6.5 244.0 122-121