12:56 PM, December 23, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FTX Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +5.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   +194  
 Current +7   -114   225.5   -110   +220  
Miami Heat  Open -5.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   -235  
 Current -7   -106   225.5   -110   -270  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 10.6 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   16.7 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   20.9 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.9 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   11.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Victor Oladipo   9.1 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 BOS +9.5 232.5 117-112
Sun, Dec 18 NY -0.5 226.5 109-106
Fri, Dec 16 CLE +8.0 221.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 14 GS +1.5 238.0 125-119
Mon, Dec 12 MIA +3.5 228.5 87-82

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 CHI -1.5 221.5 113-103
Sat, Dec 17 SA -8.0 222.0 111-101
Thu, Dec 15 HOU -2.5 218.0 111-108
Wed, Dec 14 OKC -2.5 222.5 110-108
Mon, Dec 12 IND -3.5 228.5 87-82