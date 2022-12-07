BETTING NBA
12:41 PM, December 7, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/07/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +4   -106   O 236   -110   +152  
 Current +4.5   -110   236   -110   +156  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -4   -114   U 236   -110   -180  
 Current -4.5   -110   236   -110   -186  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 10.9 Assists
2. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   18.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. C  Myles Turner   17.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PG  Andrew Nembhard   9.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SG  Buddy Hield   16.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Jalen Smith   11.4 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.0 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   15.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   6.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 05 GS +12.0 239.5 112-104
Sun, Dec 04 POR +5.0 233.0 116-100
Fri, Dec 02 UTA +4.0 241.0 139-119
Wed, Nov 30 SAC +4.5 242.5 137-114
Mon, Nov 28 LAL +4.0 238.0 116-115

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 OKC -5.0 233.5 135-128
Wed, Nov 30 MEM +3.0 232.0 109-101
Mon, Nov 28 WAS +1.0 227.5 142-127
Sun, Nov 27 GS +2.0 237.5 137-114
Fri, Nov 25 CHA -6.0 226.5 110-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Indiana Pacers are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road off a win over their last 5 games
  • The Indiana Pacers have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road off a win