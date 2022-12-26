BETTING NBA
12:48 PM, December 26, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/26/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +6.5   -110   O 232.5   -110   +225  
 Current +6.5   -110   233   -110   +205  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -6.5   -110   U 232.5   -110   -275  
 Current -6.5   -110   233   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 10.5 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   16.2 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   25.2 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   19.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.7 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Herbert Jones   10.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   9.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 MIA +6.0 223.5 111-108
Wed, Dec 21 BOS +9.5 232.5 117-112
Sun, Dec 18 NY -0.5 226.5 109-106
Fri, Dec 16 CLE +8.0 221.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 14 GS +1.5 238.0 125-119

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 OKC +2.5 233.0 128-125
Thu, Dec 22 SA -8.5 227.5 126-117
Mon, Dec 19 MIL -0.5 227.5 128-119
Sat, Dec 17 PHO +3.0 227.5 118-114
Thu, Dec 15 UTA -1.0 232.0 132-129

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers off two or more days rest over their last 7 games