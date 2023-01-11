BETTING NBA
11:25 AM, January 11, 2023

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/11/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +4.5   -110   O 228   -110   +168  
 Current +4.5   -108   228   -110   +166  
New York Knicks  Open -4.5   -110   U 228   -110   -200  
 Current -4.5   -112   228   -110   -198  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 10.3 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.0 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   18.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.4 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   21.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.5 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  RJ Barrett   19.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 CHA -5.0 240.5 116-111
Fri, Jan 06 POR -1.5 237.5 108-99
Wed, Jan 04 PHI +5.0 233.0 129-126
Mon, Jan 02 TOR +1.5 233.0 122-114
Sat, Dec 31 LAC +2.5 230.5 131-130

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 MIL -1.0 219.0 111-107
Fri, Jan 06 TOR +3.5 216.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 04 SA -10.0 225.0 117-114
Mon, Jan 02 PHO -2.5 219.5 102-83
Sat, Dec 31 HOU -3.5 221.5 108-88

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home off a loss over their last 7 games
  • The New York Knicks are 9-2 (.818) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home over their last 11 games
  • The New York Knicks are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers off a loss over their last 15 games