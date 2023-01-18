BETTING NBA
12:37 PM, January 18, 2023

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/18

Date: 01/18/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +4   -110   O 241   -110   +144  
 Current +4   -108   240.5   -110   +150  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -4   -110   U 241   -110   -172  
 Current -4   -112   240.5   -110   -178  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. C  Myles Turner   17.4 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
2. SG  Buddy Hield   18.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PG  T.J. McConnell   6.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Isaiah Joe   7.1 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 MIL +5.5 229.0 132-119
Sat, Jan 14 MEM +8.0 241.0 130-112
Fri, Jan 13 ATL +4.0 239.0 113-111
Wed, Jan 11 NY +4.5 226.5 119-113
Sun, Jan 08 CHA -5.0 240.5 116-111

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 BKN +4.5 229.5 112-102
Fri, Jan 13 CHI +4.5 233.0 124-110
Thu, Jan 12 PHI +9.5 234.0 133-114
Tue, Jan 10 MIA +2.0 220.5 112-111
Sun, Jan 08 DAL -4.0 227.0 120-109