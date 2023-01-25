BETTING NBA
11:07 AM, January 25, 2023

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/25

Date: 01/25/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +4.5   -110   O 233   -110   +164  
 Current +6   -110   234   -110   +194  
Orlando Magic  Open -4.5   -110   U 233   -110   -196  
 Current -6   -110   234   -110   -235  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  T.J. McConnell   7.2 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.3 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.7 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   20.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   11.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. SG  Gary Harris   8.6 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 CHI +1.5 234.5 116-110
Sat, Jan 21 PHO +3.0 229.0 112-107
Fri, Jan 20 DEN +6.5 236.5 134-111
Wed, Jan 18 OKC +3.5 238.5 126-106
Mon, Jan 16 MIL +5.5 229.0 132-119

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 23 BOS +7.5 229.0 113-98
Sat, Jan 21 WAS +7.0 231.5 138-118
Fri, Jan 20 NO +1.0 229.5 123-110
Sun, Jan 15 DEN +11.0 234.0 119-116
Fri, Jan 13 UTA +5.5 234.0 112-108