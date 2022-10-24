BETTING NBA
01:20 PM, October 24, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/24

Date: 10/24/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +12   -110   O 227   -110   +540  
 Current +12   -110   230.5   -110   +490   
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -12   -110   U 227   -110   -770  
 Current -12   -110    230.5   -110   -670

Projected Core:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   27.0 Points, 13.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   26.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 9.3 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   14.0 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. SF  P.J. Tucker   4.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. PG  DeAnthony Melton   4.7 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   25.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 9.7 Assists
2. SG  Buddy Hield   11.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
3. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   24.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. PF  Isaiah Jackson   9.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   12.3 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. C  Goga Bitadze   7.3 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Oct 22 DET -0.5 231.0 124-115
Fri, Oct 21 SA -1.0 233.0 137-134
Wed, Oct 19 WAS +2.5 228.5 114-107
Sun, Apr 10 BKN +17.0 244.5 134-126
Sat, Apr 09 PHI +14.5 237.0 133-120

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Oct 22 SA -13.5 224.0 114-105
Thu, Oct 20 MIL -4.0 224.5 90-88
Tue, Oct 18 BOS +3.0 216.0 126-117
Thu, May 12 MIA -2.5 206.0 99-90
Tue, May 10 MIA +3.0 208.0 120-85

Betting Insights:

  • The Indiana Pacers are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Indiana Pacers are 16-8 (.667) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers over their last 24 games
  • The Indiana Pacers are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Indiana Pacers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Philadelphia 76ers off two or more days rest
  • The Indiana Pacers are 13-3 (.813) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers off two or more days rest over their last 16 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home since the start of 2020/2021