BETTING NBA
10:30 AM, January 21, 2023

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21

Date: 01/21/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +6.5   -110   O 229.5   -108   +225  
 Current +6   -110   229   -110   +205  
Phoenix Suns  Open -6.5   -110   U 229.5   -112   -275  
 Current -6   -110   229   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. C  Myles Turner   17.1 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. SG  Buddy Hield   17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PG  T.J. McConnell   6.7 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PF  Oshae Brissett   5.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. C  Deandre Ayton   17.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
2. PG  Chris Paul   13.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. SF  Torrey Craig   8.4 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Cameron Johnson   13.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   9.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 DEN +6.5 236.5 134-111
Wed, Jan 18 OKC +3.5 238.5 126-106
Mon, Jan 16 MIL +5.5 229.0 132-119
Sat, Jan 14 MEM +8.0 241.0 130-112
Fri, Jan 13 ATL +4.0 239.0 113-111

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 BKN +4.0 221.5 117-112
Mon, Jan 16 MEM +12.5 231.0 136-106
Fri, Jan 13 MIN +6.5 223.0 121-116
Wed, Jan 11 DEN +14.5 227.0 126-97
Tue, Jan 10 GS +12.5 230.5 125-113