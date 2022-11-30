BETTING NBA
03:51 PM, November 30, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +4.5   -110   O 239   -110   +166  
 Current +4.5   -110   239.5   -110   +154  
Sacramento Kings  Open -4.5   -110   U 239   -110   -198  
 Current -4.5   -110   239.5   -110   -184  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 11.3 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.0 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   19.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   10.9 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   7.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   16.9 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   24.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   16.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. SG  Malik Monk   14.3 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
5. SF  Harrison Barnes   12.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Terence Davis   6.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 LAL +4.0 238.0 116-115
Sun, Nov 27 LAC -2.0 221.0 114-100
Fri, Nov 25 BKN +3.5 233.5 128-117
Wed, Nov 23 MIN +1.5 238.0 115-101
Mon, Nov 21 ORL -7.0 225.5 123-102

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 PHO +1.0 234.5 122-117
Fri, Nov 25 BOS +8.0 238.0 122-104
Wed, Nov 23 ATL +4.5 240.5 115-106
Tue, Nov 22 MEM +3.0 236.0 113-109
Sun, Nov 20 DET -10.5 234.0 137-129

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Sacramento Kings are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Sacramento Kings have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Indiana Pacers at home off a loss
  • The Sacramento Kings are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers off two or more days rest over their last 6 games