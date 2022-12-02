BETTING NBA
01:04 PM, December 2, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/02

Date: 12/02/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +4.5   -110   O 238.5   -110   +166  
 Current +5   -106   238   -110   +180  
Utah Jazz  Open -4.5   -110   U 238.5   -110   -198  
 Current -5   -114   238   -110   -215  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 11.2 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.1 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   19.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   11.4 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   7.0 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.2 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   13.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. PG  Collin Sexton   13.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.3 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   13.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 SAC +4.5 242.5 137-114
Mon, Nov 28 LAL +4.0 238.0 116-115
Sun, Nov 27 LAC -2.0 221.0 114-100
Fri, Nov 25 BKN +3.5 233.5 128-117
Wed, Nov 23 MIN +1.5 238.0 115-101

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 LAC -7.5 222.5 125-112
Mon, Nov 28 CHI -2.0 235.0 114-107
Sat, Nov 26 PHO +6.5 232.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 25 GS +8.0 240.0 129-118
Wed, Nov 23 DET -12.0 234.0 125-116

Betting Insights:

  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021