According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis and point guard Malcolm Brogdon are listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sabonis is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols – a stint that has forced the all-star big man to miss Indiana’s past three contests. His return would be a welcome boost to a frontcourt that has been decimated recently.

Meanwhile, Brogdon has been sidelined nine-straight games as he continues to deal with soreness in his right achilles. The 29-year-old has not played since December 16 and will likely have his minutes limited if he indeed returns to the lineup.

Unfortunately, the potential return of Sabonis and Brogdon could spell the end of Terry Taylor earning meaningful minutes. Standing at 6’5, Taylor started at center (first career start) in the Pacers’ last contest against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, notching a 21 point, 14 rebound double-double. This came on the heels of a 24 point, 16 rebound performance the game prior.

If the pair is ruled out, Taylor ($6,400 on FanDuel) once again becomes an elite value play in Sunday DFS contests. However, if either one of Sabonis or Brogdon is deemed active, it may be best to take a wait-and-see approach regarding his role. The rookie had appeared in just six games before his back-to-back explosive performances.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Pacers listed as five-point road underdogs and +180 on the Moneyline.