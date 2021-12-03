Injuries Are Piling Up For Trail Blazers

Jay Allen and Rip City Radio 620 report that Trail Blazers guard, Anfernee Simons, was spotted in a walking boot after sustaining an ankle injury in Portland’s 114-83 home loss on Thursday to the Spurs.

Anfernee Simons (sprained right ankle) left the arena in a walking boot, per @Principal_Long. — Jay Allen (@PDXjay) December 3, 2021

The injury occurred in the second quarter, and it was severe enough to keep Simon out for the rest of the game. Portland is already without its starting point guard as Damian Lillard remains sidelined with a stomach injury. That means the only true point guard remaining on the roster is Dennis Smith Jr., and he’s averaging 3.8 points and 2.7 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.

The Trail Blazers have just one win in their last five games, and things won’t get any easier with their next three opponents being the Celtics, Clippers, and Warriors. Bettors should take advantage of this opportunity and look to fade them their next few games.

