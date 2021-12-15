Injury Report for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, December 15

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 76ers forward, Georges Niang, entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

#Sixers reserve PF Georges Niang is sidelined with health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz (non-Covid illness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. the #Heat. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 15, 2021

As a result, Niang will not play in Wednesday’s home game against the Miami Heat. Before rejoining the team, Niang must either quarantine for ten days or produce two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Another player on the 76ers’ injury report is shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness, but it’s not COVID-related. He’s currently listed as questionable for the game.

Nonetheless, the 76ers are still in better shape than the Heat regarding injuries. Miami won’t have the services of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, and Caleb Martin for the game. That’s a big reason Philadelphia’s drawing sharp action after opening as a 5.5-point favorite. That number’s already been bought up a point to -6.5.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.