Is Brandon Ingram Better Than Kevin Durant?

Overview

Who would you take if you had to risk your last $10 on a head-to-head wager pitting Kevin Durant vs. Brandon Ingram? While the popular answer might be the name brand of Durant, SportsGrid’s Scott Ferrall is putting his money and his mouth on breakout Brandon.

Ingram is showing the world what he can do, sizzling the top-seeded Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The former Laker has gone off for 30 or more in three straight games, with his most recent masterpiece coming in a 118-103 beatdown of Phoenix on Sunday night. Ingram scored 30 while going to the line 10 times in the set equalizer and somehow has the Pelicans in a series nobody thought they had a chance in.

Meanwhile, the Nets are staring down the barrel of a Boston sweep on Monday night, where FanDuel Sportsbook has them as just -1.5 point favorites at home – in an elimination game! As hot as Boston has been, Durant has equally not stepped up. As Ferrall put it, “it’s the beginning of the end, and I mean, he’s done absolutely nothing.”

The ‘nothing’ our outspoken host is speaking of may be shooting 23 percent in Game 2 or dropping just 16 in a must-win Game 3 back in Brooklyn on Saturday. While Ferrall contributes age and the Achilles injury to Durant’s decline, he jokingly ponders if KD might need glasses like him.

The bottom line for our fired-up hoops fan is, “this kid Ingram is better than Durant already is.” We’ll see if KD can make SF eat some of his words and start Brooklyn’s extremely unlikely series comeback tonight.