Is Brandon Ingram Better Than Kevin Durant?

Who would you take if you had to risk your last $10 on a head-to-head wager pitting Kevin Durant vs. Brandon Ingram? While the popular answer might be the name brand of Durant, SportsGrid’s Scott Ferrall is putting his money and his mouth on breakout Brandon.
Ingram is showing the world what he can do, sizzling the top-seeded Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The former Laker has gone off for 30 or more in three straight games, with his most recent masterpiece coming in a 118-103 beatdown of Phoenix on Sunday night. Ingram scored 30 while going to the line 10 times in the set equalizer and somehow has the Pelicans in a series nobody thought they had a chance in.
Meanwhile, the Nets are staring down the barrel of a Boston sweep on Monday night, where FanDuel Sportsbook has them as just -1.5 point favorites at home – in an elimination game! As hot as Boston has been, Durant has equally not stepped up. As Ferrall put it, “it’s the beginning of the end, and I mean, he’s done absolutely nothing.”
The ‘nothing’ our outspoken host is speaking of may be shooting 23 percent in Game 2 or dropping just 16 in a must-win Game 3 back in Brooklyn on Saturday. While Ferrall contributes age and the Achilles injury to Durant’s decline, he jokingly ponders if KD might need glasses like him.
The bottom line for our fired-up hoops fan is, “this kid Ingram is better than Durant already is.” We’ll see if KD can make SF eat some of his words and start Brooklyn’s extremely unlikely series comeback tonight.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.