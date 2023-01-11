Ja Morant: 3 Stat Projections This Week

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have a spaced-out week ahead of them, as they only have two more games this week. On Wednesday, Memphis will host the San Antonio Spurs before they hit the road for a date with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. These two games should be exciting to watch.
Ja Morant: Three Stat Projections
Morant will finish with 28 points against the Spurs.
Morant will grab eight rebounds against the Spurs.
Morant will attempt 26 field goal attempts against the Pacers.
Despite the Spurs being in rebuild mode, the young group manages to remain competitive under Gregg Popovich. San Antonio will give Memphis a run for its money, forcing Morant to take matters into his own hands. The Murray State product will finish the contest with 28 points and grab eight rebounds in a close win.
The Pacers are similar to the Spurs. The youth of the group doesn’t restrict the Indiana ball club from putting up a fight on a nightly basis. Therefore, Morant will be in his element on Saturday. The young star will attempt 26 field goals in a close matchup to end the week.
