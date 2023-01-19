Ja Morant Stats: 3 Projections This Week

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will have a busy week following their Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup with the Phoenix Suns. The Grizz will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday before embarking on a West Coast road trip. Memphis will head to LA for a showdown with the Lakers on Friday. To end the week, the Grizzlies will head into Phoenix for a rematch with the Suns on Sunday.

Ja Morant: Three Stat Projections

Morant will finish with 31 points against the Cavaliers.

Morant will post a triple-double against the Lakers.

Morant will make eight free throws against the Suns.

In a guard-dominated matchup against the Cavaliers, Morant will come out looking to compete at the top of his game against names like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. In what will be a close game, the high-flying guard will finish with 31 points in the duel.

In a matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers, Ja Morant will rise to the occasion in a battle with one of the best players to ever play the game. In a star-studded competition, Morant will end the night with a triple-double in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Murray State alum will remain aggressive against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, ending the week with a bang. The young star will find his way to the free throw line and drain eight free throws in a win against the away team.