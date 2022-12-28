Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have a busy week ahead of them. With their young star looking to continue his MVP-caliber play, this final stretch of 2022 could be perfect to start the New Year off strong.
They are starting the week against the Phoenix Suns in a rematch of last Friday’s showdown. The Grizz will head north on Thursday for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors. To end 2022, the Grizzlies will host the New Orleans Pelicans on New Year’s Eve. Beginning 2023 strong is ideal, and Memphis will look to do that on Sunday when it hosts the Sacramento Kings.
Ja Morant Stats: 3 Stat Projections for This Week
Morant will score 25 points against the Suns.
Morant will finish with 11 assists against the Raptors.
Morant will attempt 12 free throws against the Kings.
Morant and the Grizzlies blew out the Devin Booker-less Suns on Friday, and with Booker likely to miss another game, Memphis looks to handle business at home. Ja had a poor shooting night against Phoenix last week, so look for the Murray State product to get his on Tuesday. Morant will score 25 points in a win at home.
Against the Raptors on Thursday, Morant will fill more of a playmaker role as he gets over double-digit assists again. The guard will finish his night with 11 assists to add to his 15-point night on the road.
Morant will shine bright to end the year in their New Year’s Eve matchup. Morant will post a triple-double against the Pels in a thrilling game. The final stat line will be 21 points, ten assists, and 11 rebounds.
Starting 2023 off hot will be important for Morant. The 23-year-old will do that against the Sacramento Kings. Ja will put pressure on the Sacramento defense and find himself at the free-throw line 12 times in the contest.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.