Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have a busy week ahead of them. With their young star looking to continue his MVP-caliber play, this final stretch of 2022 could be perfect to start the New Year off strong.

They are starting the week against the Phoenix Suns in a rematch of last Friday’s showdown. The Grizz will head north on Thursday for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors. To end 2022, the Grizzlies will host the New Orleans Pelicans on New Year’s Eve. Beginning 2023 strong is ideal, and Memphis will look to do that on Sunday when it hosts the Sacramento Kings.

Ja Morant Stats: 3 Stat Projections for This Week

Morant will score 25 points against the Suns.

Morant will finish with 11 assists against the Raptors.

Morant will attempt 12 free throws against the Kings.

Morant and the Grizzlies blew out the Devin Booker-less Suns on Friday, and with Booker likely to miss another game, Memphis looks to handle business at home. Ja had a poor shooting night against Phoenix last week, so look for the Murray State product to get his on Tuesday. Morant will score 25 points in a win at home.

Against the Raptors on Thursday, Morant will fill more of a playmaker role as he gets over double-digit assists again. The guard will finish his night with 11 assists to add to his 15-point night on the road.

Morant will shine bright to end the year in their New Year’s Eve matchup. Morant will post a triple-double against the Pels in a thrilling game. The final stat line will be 21 points, ten assists, and 11 rebounds.

Starting 2023 off hot will be important for Morant. The 23-year-old will do that against the Sacramento Kings. Ja will put pressure on the Sacramento defense and find himself at the free-throw line 12 times in the contest.