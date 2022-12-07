The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant are back in action this week in a three-game home stand. The Grizz will host the Miami Heat on Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, and the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Ja Morant Stats: 3 Stat Projections This Week

Morant will miss the Monday night matchup against the Heat due to an ankle injury, but should the guard be ready for the rest of the week, here are some stat predictions.

If Ja returns on Wednesday against the Thunder, he will likely be on a minutes restriction. The Grizzlies star has averaged over 30 minutes per game this season, but expect a slight decline on Wednesday. Morant will only play 27 minutes against OKC.

The Murray State product has been known to step up to the plate when challenged by other guards, recently scorching Detroit for 33 points in their previous matchup. Morant will do that again with 37 points in Friday’s matchup against the Pistons if healthy.

Along with an offensive explosion, Morant will put in work on the defensive end versus the Pistons. Matching up again guards Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, Morant will record at least two steals in a win.