Entering the second week of December, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies look to add to their already impressive start.

The Grizzlies will take on the Hawks and Bucks on their home court this week. Atlanta comes into town on Monday night, while Milwaukee travels to Memphis for a Thursday night showdown. The Grizz will finish the week on the road against the Thunder in OKC.

Ja Morant Stats: 3 Stat Projections This Week

Monday night, Morant will be inactive against the Hawks due to injury but expect the guard to return to action Thursday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The Murray State alum tends to rise to the competition, and a two-time MVP coming into his house will up the competition. Morant will score 28 points in a win and put up eight assists.

Morant will likely play limited minutes against the Thunder on Saturday to avoid further injury. Expect Ja to play under 30 minutes in this matchup, totaling about 28 minutes of playtime.