As Christmas approaches, the Grizzlies and Ja Morant head west for a three-game road trip this week. Memphis will take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in a showdown with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Following that matchup, the Grizz will hit the road again to battle the Phoenix Suns. Finally, the Morant-led Grizzlies will end the week at the Chase Center to challenge the Golden State Warriors.
Ja Morant Stats: 3 Stat Projections This Week
Morant will score 32 points against the Nuggets
Morant will have 12 assists against the Suns
Morant will put up a triple-double against the Warriors
Battling against the top stars in the league always seems to bring out the best in Morant. If Nikola Jokic is cleared for the game on Tuesday, expect a big game from the young star. The Grizzlies guard will go for 32 points against the Nuggets in a win.
In their second matchup of the week, Morant will showcase his facilitating skillset with a passing clinic against the Suns. Morant will pick up 12 assists in a double-double stat line for the young guard.
To end the week, Ja will show off in prime time on the Christmas stage versus the reigning champs. Morant will end the day under the bright lights with a triple-double versus the Warriors. Big-time players show up in big moments, and the Murray State product will rise to the occasion.
