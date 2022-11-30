Ja Morant looks to continue his off-the-charts play to end November and start December. Morant and the Grizzlies will have three games this week in which the Murray State product looks to further his campaign for early-season MVP.

Ja Morant Stats: 3 Stat Projections This Week

In the first of three games, Memphis will travel on the road to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Following the road game, the Grizzlies will head back home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Finally, to end the week, Memphis will hit the road again for Detroit for a showdown with the Pistons.

With Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and Jaden Ivey coming up, expect the excellent guard competition to push the Grizzlies star to play his best. In the past ten games, Morant is averaging 28.6 points per game. With the competitive spirit driving the play, the former second-overall pick is expected to have a dominant week, averaging over 30 points per game.

Morant is averaging over 34 minutes a game over his last ten. Expect the same entering this week’s matchup against the T-Wolves and Anthony Edwards. The guard may exceed his average in this matchup. A 36-minute night against Minnesota on Wednesday seems likely.

The final prediction for the week is that Morant will drop a triple-double against the Pistons’ young backcourt of Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham. The head-to-head matchup between the explosive guards has “impressive night” written all over it from Ja.