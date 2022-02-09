The Orlando Magic’s Director of Digital News, Dan Savage, reports that Jalen Suggs left the game against the Portland Trail Blazers and did not return.

Suggs injured his Achilles after only playing seven minutes in the game. The prognosis is just soreness, so it doesn’t look like the injury will keep Suggs out for an extended period. The Orlando Magic won 113-95 despite just one point and one assist from Suggs. The win ended a two-game losing skid for the Magic. Orlando is second to last in the Eastern Conference and 28th in the NBA scoring.

Suggs is fourth in scoring on the Magic, averaging 12.2 points to go with 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. The expectation is that Cole Anthony will pick up more minutes, and Gary Harris will step into the starting lineup if Suggs cannot play.

Orlando plays its next game on Friday against the Utah Jazz.