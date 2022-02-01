James Harden Probable Tuesday vs. Suns

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s contest against the Phoenix Suns.

Harden ($10,500 on FanDuel) missed Brooklyn’s last game against the Golden State Warriors as he’s reportedly dealing with a right-hand sprain. In his absence, Kyrie Irving ($9,800 on FanDuel) posted a line of 32 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals – 54.9 FanDuel points.

The Beard’s expected return will relegate DeAndre’ Bembry to a reserve role and spell a slight downtick in usage for Irving. However, the pair have proven they can coexist. In seven appearances together, Harden is averaging 22.2 points, 10.8 assists, and seven rebounds per game, while Irving has managed to score 40 or more FanDuel points in four of those contests. With Kevin Durant out for the foreseeable future, the Nets offense will continue to roll through their all-star pairing, making both elite DFS options at their respective price points.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Brooklyn listed as six-point underdogs and +210 on the moneyline against the league-best Suns.