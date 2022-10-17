Jaren Jackson Jr. Could Begin 5-on-5 Work in Next Few Weeks
joecervenka
The Memphis Grizzlies are hopeful they will soon get their young center into some work resembling game action. According to Grizzlies beat reporter for The Commercial Appeal, Damichael Cole, head coach Taylor Jenkins said Jaren Jackson Jr. should be able to return to 5-on-5 in the next few weeks.
Taylor Jenkins said they’re hoping to get Jaren Jackson Jr. in 5-on-5 in the next couple of weeks.
Jackson underwent an offseason procedure on his injured right foot and was tagged with a 4-6 month recovery time. The former Michigan State standout has been upping his activity level. If he can continue not having any setbacks, it appears he could be back ahead of schedule and return in December.
Jackson Jr. played almost an entire season last year with 78 games under his belt. The fifth-year man put up 16.3 points on 41.5 percent from the field with 1.6 three-pointers per game. Jackson also grabbed a career-best 5.8 rebounds and swatted a personal-best 2.3 blocks a night.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Jackson’s Grizzlies as -600 to make the playoffs, and their win total is set at 48.5 with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
