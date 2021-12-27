Jayson Tatum enters COVID-19 protocols, Won’t Play vs. Timberwolves on Monday

Tatum is the ninth Celtics player on the COVID-19 list. Although, Boston has had as many as 13 players under health and safety protocols as early as last week. Tatum previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January of this year.
The former Duke standout is the Celtics leading scorer averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists a game. Boston will most likely look to Jaylen Brown to become the go-to guy on offense. Brown is second in team scoring, averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Celtics are a -235 against the Timberwolves for Monday’s game. Boston opened at -389, so we can already see the effect losing Tatum has had on the lines. The Celtics lost their previous match 117-113 to the Bucks on Christmas Day.
If you want to keep up-to-date with the latest NBA odds, you should make sure to visit FanDuel Sportsbook before tipoff.
