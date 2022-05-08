Jayson Tatum is Dealing with a Lingering Wrist Injury

Overview

According to Jared Weiss of The Atheltic, Jayson Tatum has been dealing with a lingering wrist issue he has been playing through for the past couple of months.

Tatum says he fell on the wrist two months ago and it could've used some rest. But while it's healed, it's still feeling sensitive. https://t.co/EFGT4Ol1pK — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 7, 2022

In Saturday’s Game 3 loss, Tatum was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo on a dunk in the first half, which appeared to aggravate the issue. The Celts’ superstar hit the deck on the play but stayed in the game. Following the 103-101 Boston setback, Tatum said, “When I fell on it, it bothered me. but nothing I haven’t been dealing with the last two months.”

The wrist issue seemed to be a factor, judging by Tatum’s shooting numbers on Saturday. The 24-year-old had his worst game of these playoffs, hitting just four shots from the field on 19 attempts. Tatum’s 21 percent field goal percentage includes a goose egg from beyond the arc, where he went 0-for-6.

