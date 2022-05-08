BETTING NBA News
09:34 PM, May 7, 2022

Jayson Tatum is Dealing with a Lingering Wrist Injury

joecervenka

Overview

According to Jared Weiss of The Atheltic, Jayson Tatum has been dealing with a lingering wrist issue he has been playing through for the past couple of months.

In Saturday’s Game 3 loss, Tatum was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo on a dunk in the first half, which appeared to aggravate the issue. The Celts’ superstar hit the deck on the play but stayed in the game. Following the 103-101 Boston setback, Tatum said, “When I fell on it, it bothered me. but nothing I haven’t been dealing with the last two months.”

The wrist issue seemed to be a factor, judging by Tatum’s shooting numbers on Saturday. The 24-year-old had his worst game of these playoffs, hitting just four shots from the field on 19 attempts. Tatum’s 21 percent field goal percentage includes a goose egg from beyond the arc, where he went 0-for-6.

FanDuel Sportsbook continues to set the lines super tight for this series. Boston is a +1-point road dog and -102 on the moneyline for Monday’s Game 4 back in Milwaukee. The Celtics are +146 underdogs to come back and take the series.

 