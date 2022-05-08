Jayson Tatum is Dealing with a Lingering Wrist Injury

In Saturday’s Game 3 loss, Tatum was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo on a dunk in the first half, which appeared to aggravate the issue. The Celts’ superstar hit the deck on the play but stayed in the game. Following the 103-101 Boston setback, Tatum said, “When I fell on it, it bothered me. but nothing I haven’t been dealing with the last two months.”
The wrist issue seemed to be a factor, judging by Tatum’s shooting numbers on Saturday. The 24-year-old had his worst game of these playoffs, hitting just four shots from the field on 19 attempts. Tatum’s 21 percent field goal percentage includes a goose egg from beyond the arc, where he went 0-for-6.
FanDuel Sportsbook continues to set the lines super tight for this series. Boston is a +1-point road dog and -102 on the moneyline for Monday’s Game 4 back in Milwaukee. The Celtics are +146 underdogs to come back and take the series.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.