Jazz Center Rudy Gobert OUT Monday vs. Suns

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for tonight’s contest against the Phoenix Suns with a calf strain.

Source: Jazz C Rudy Gobert is out tonight vs. Suns due to calf strain suffered late in last night’s loss to Warriors. The strain is considered mild and isn’t expected to sideline the All-NBA big man for an extended period. Jazz are also without Donovan Mitchell (concussion). — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 24, 2022

Gobert suffered the injury in Utah’s 94-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors last night. Fortunately for the Jazz, who are already missing Donovan Mitchell due to a concussion, the ailment does not appear serious. The club does not expect the Frenchman to miss extensive action.

Backup center Hassan Whiteside, who’s missed the past six games (health and safety protocols), is expected to make his return tonight and will likely replace Gobert in the starting lineup. Whiteside last made a fill-in start January 10 against the Detroit Pistons, where he notched a 21 point, 14 rebound double-double, to go along with three blocks and two steals – 53.3 FanDuel Points. Listed at just $5,100 on FanDuel, the 32-year-old is one of the best values on tonight’s four-game DFS slate. Forward Rudy Gay ($4,100 on FanDuel) should also see increased minutes and could be a cheap option to fill out lineups.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jazz as +11 road dogs and +440 on the moneyline against the NBA’s best, Suns.