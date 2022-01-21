Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Questionable vs. Pistons

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert ($8,900 on Fanduel) is questionable for tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons with soreness in his left ankle – this according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Gobert’s status now leaves Utah potentially thin upfront, as backup center Hassan Whiteside is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols. The Jazz are also missing superstar guard Donovan Mitchell who remains out with a concussion.

Should the Frenchman miss tonight’s matchup, Eric Paschall ($4,800 on FanDuel) and Rudy Gay ($4,300 on FanDuel) likely stand to benefit. Paschall played 33 minutes when Gobert was last out, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, and a steal – 28.4 FD points. Meanwhile, Gay, who is set to return from a one-game absence, could be called upon to play more minutes at the center position if the Jazz elect to go small.

Quin Snyder’s squad will look to bounce back following two-straight losses to the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. Utah is currently listed as massive -13.5 home favorites over on Fanduel Sportsbook, but the SportsGrid NBA Betting Model sees some serious value rolling with the Pistons in this one.