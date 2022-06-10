Jazz Receive Permission to Interview Jason Terry for Head Coaching Vacancy
David.Connelly1
The Utah Jazz have received permission to interview NBA G League Grand Rapids Gold head coach and former NBA player Jason Terry for the team’s head coaching vacancy, per The Athletics’ Shams Charania.
The Utah Jazz have received permission to interview NBA G League Grand Rapids Gold coach Jason Terry for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Terry is also under consideration for assistant positions with other NBA teams.
Terry led the Gold to a 17-15 record in 2022, where they narrowly missed out on the postseason. The Jazz likely sees him as a potential candidate due to his varying game perspectives. The 44-year-old spent 19 seasons playing in the NBA for six different teams, won an NBA championship, was an assistant coach at the collegiate level with Arizona and has spent a season as a head coach in the G League.
This coaching search will be one to monitor throughout the offseason. Utah has been the center of the NBA news cycle due to rumors surrounding Rudy Gobert‘s and Donovan Mitchell‘s futures. The status of the Jazz’s two stars will likely be the first obstacle for whoever takes the helm in Utah.
NBA Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook
You can bet on the NBA all postseason through spreads, totals, props, and more only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.