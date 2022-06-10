Jazz Receive Permission to Interview Jason Terry for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Utah Jazz have received permission to interview NBA G League Grand Rapids Gold head coach and former NBA player Jason Terry for the team’s head coaching vacancy, per The Athletics’ Shams Charania.

The Utah Jazz have received permission to interview NBA G League Grand Rapids Gold coach Jason Terry for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Terry is also under consideration for assistant positions with other NBA teams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 10, 2022

Terry led the Gold to a 17-15 record in 2022, where they narrowly missed out on the postseason. The Jazz likely sees him as a potential candidate due to his varying game perspectives. The 44-year-old spent 19 seasons playing in the NBA for six different teams, won an NBA championship, was an assistant coach at the collegiate level with Arizona and has spent a season as a head coach in the G League.

This coaching search will be one to monitor throughout the offseason. Utah has been the center of the NBA news cycle due to rumors surrounding Rudy Gobert‘s and Donovan Mitchell‘s futures. The status of the Jazz’s two stars will likely be the first obstacle for whoever takes the helm in Utah.

