Jazz Send Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers in Blockbuster Trade

This shocking move immediately makes the Cavaliers an immediate threat within the Eastern Conference. Cleveland will send Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz in the deal. It’s a massive haul for Mitchell, who is now heading to a surprising destination.
Constant rumors swirled around the three-time All-Star heading to the New York Knicks, but he will instead be heading to Cleveland. The Cavaliers did well to retain star center Jarrett Allen who will now team up with Mitchell as fellow 2017 NBA Draft class members.
In 2021, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 67 games en route to his third consecutive All-Star selection.
Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 NBA Finals Odds
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently +3300 to win the 2023 NBA Finals on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
