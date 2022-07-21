Jazz Talking to Teams About Trading Mike Conley

The Utah Jazz are talking to teams about potentially trading guard Mike Conley, per The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

The Jazz have talked to teams about Mike Conley Jr., per @Tjonesonthenba

This isn’t much of a surprise as the Jazz will likely be busy this summer moving some pieces around including franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell. Conley has the second-highest contract on the team behind Mitchell and if they enter rebuild mode, it feels like a certainty that he will be sent somewhere. The issue will be finding a trade partner willing to take on a $22 million per year deal on a guy who is seemingly over the hill regarding his production.

In 2021, Conley averaged 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 72 starts. If he does end up leaving Utah, expect Jordan Clarkson or Patrick Beverley to take over point guard duties heading into next season.

