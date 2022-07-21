Jazz Talking to Teams About Trading Mike Conley

This isn’t much of a surprise as the Jazz will likely be busy this summer moving some pieces around including franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell. Conley has the second-highest contract on the team behind Mitchell and if they enter rebuild mode, it feels like a certainty that he will be sent somewhere. The issue will be finding a trade partner willing to take on a $22 million per year deal on a guy who is seemingly over the hill regarding his production.
In 2021, Conley averaged 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 72 starts. If he does end up leaving Utah, expect Jordan Clarkson or Patrick Beverley to take over point guard duties heading into next season.
Utah Jazz 2022-23 Western Conference Odds
The Utah Jazz are currently +12000 to win the Western Conference next season, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
