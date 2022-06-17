Jazz to Keep Rudy Gobert if Strong Trade Package Isn't Found

The Utah Jazz “would be happy” to keep center Rudy Gobert if they cannot find a trade package they like, per Jake Fischer’s Please Don’t Aggregate This podcast.

This report is a little weird after rumors immediately surfaced following the end of Utah’s season that the core of Gobert and Donovan Mitchell would be split up this offseason due to a broken relationship. Now, it seems that the Jazz want to ensure they do not get hoodwinked by Gobert’s suitors in the trade market looking to take advantage of a desperate situation. It could be hearsay to force teams to up their offers, but only Utah’s front office knows the answer to that question.

In 2021-22, Gobert posted a league-leading 71.3 field goal percentage and 14.7 rebounds per game, with 15.6 points per contest in 66 games. This story will be one to follow in the offseason as free agency gets underway on August 6.

Utah Jazz 2022-23 NBA Champion Odds

