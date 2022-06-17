Jazz to Keep Rudy Gobert if Strong Trade Package Isn't Found

This report is a little weird after rumors immediately surfaced following the end of Utah’s season that the core of Gobert and Donovan Mitchell would be split up this offseason due to a broken relationship. Now, it seems that the Jazz want to ensure they do not get hoodwinked by Gobert’s suitors in the trade market looking to take advantage of a desperate situation. It could be hearsay to force teams to up their offers, but only Utah’s front office knows the answer to that question.
In 2021-22, Gobert posted a league-leading 71.3 field goal percentage and 14.7 rebounds per game, with 15.6 points per contest in 66 games. This story will be one to follow in the offseason as free agency gets underway on August 6.
Utah Jazz 2022-23 NBA Champion Odds
The Utah Jazz are currently +4800 to be the 2022-23 NBA Champions on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.