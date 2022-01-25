Jazz Will be Shorthanded vs. Suns

The Utah Jazz will be contending with absences to a few key players when they travel to take on the Phoenix Suns. Eric Walden tweeted that Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, and Royce O’Neale are out against the best team in the NBA Monday.

Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gobert were previously ruled out, meaning the Jazz will be missing all five starters.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and Royce O’Neale are all OUT tonight. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 25, 2022

Rudy Gay and Eric Paschall are listed behind Bogdanovic and O’Neale on the Jazz’s depth chart, and both are expected in the starting lineup against the Suns. Jordan Clarkson and Trent Forrest will start in the backcourt, and Hassan Whiteside gets the nod in the 5-spot.

It’s not an ideal spot for the Jazz, who will be competing on the second night of a back-to-back, having dropped seven of their past ten games.

That’s reflected in the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook as the Jazz are listed as +12.5 underdogs for their Western Conference battle.