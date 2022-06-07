Jazz Willing to Trade Rudy Gobert, But Not Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz are reportedly open to trading center Rudy Gobert but are unwilling to trade guard Donovan Mitchell, per Dan Feldman of NBC Sports.

Rumors have swirled throughout the past few months that both players have a desire to leave the organization. The reports indicate the relationship between the players had soured, and there was virtually no chance they would be on the same roster for the 2022-23 season. Utah has chosen to stick with Mitchell and send Gobert to another team.

Gobert posted a league-leading 71.3 field goal percentage and 14.7 rebounds per game, with 15.6 points per contest in 66 games. Mitchell led the team with 25.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per outing in 67 starts.

