Jeff Green Exercises Player Option, Will Return to Nuggets
Grant White
If a heart condition couldn’t slow down Jeff Green, then Father Time stands no chance. Tim Bontemps confirmed that the journeyman big man exercised his player option and will return to the Denver Nuggets for the upcoming campaign. Green’s option is worth $4.5 million.
Veteran forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5M player option to return to the Denver Nuggets next season, sources told ESPN.
Not including the year he missed, Green will be entering his 15th season in the Association, and he remains a valuable contributor. The Georgetown alum averaged 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, just shy of his career averages of 12.6 and 4.3. Green started 63 of his 75 appearances, ending the year with a -0.2 Value Over Replacement Player rating, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.
However, Michael Porter Jr’s back injury will impact Green’s playing time. MPG played in only nine games last season but would likely slot back into the starting lineup when he returns. That pushes Aaron Gordon into the power forward role, relegating Green to bench duties.
The Nuggets remain high on FanDuel Sportsbook‘s futures list, currently sitting at +1700 to win the NBA Finals next year.
