Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin Available vs. Hornets, Max Strus Out

The Miami Heat will have their leading scorer in the lineup when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Adam Lichtenstein tweeted that Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are available Saturday, although Max Strus is out and P.J. Tucker is questionable.

Butler was dealing with a toe injury, while Martin was resolving left Achilles soreness leading up to the Southeast Division contest.

The toe injury could be impacting Butler’s production. The six-time All-Star has totaled 33 points over the past two games, with 15 rebounds and 15 assists. The 29.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points he put up last time out was his fifth-lowest total this season.

Martin has been valuable off the bench for the Heat this season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat snapped out of their three-game losing streak last time out, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 112-95. They can make it two in a row against a Hornets team that has lost three in a row. FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami lined as -2.5 favorites, with the total set at 226.5.