Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Max Strus Expected to Play vs. Wizards, Tyler Herro Out

The Miami Heat will have a trio of regulars in the lineup when they travel to take on the Washington Wizards. Ira Winderman confirmed that Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus are expected to play on Monday night, although Tyler Herro is unavailable. Herro was doubtful leading up to the contest with a knee injury.

Butler has been playing through a toe injury, missing a game at the end of January because of it. Similarly, Martin sat out the Heat’s February 3 victory over the San Antonio Spurs with an Achilles injury, while Strus missed Miami’s most recent outing against the Charlotte Hornets with a quad contusion.

Those injuries could be factoring into the decision to feed the ball into Bam Adebayo more regularly. Adebayo has attempted 13 or more field goal attempts in three straight games, averaging 17.0 per game over that span.

The 24-year-old is in an excellent position to build off those recent performances against the Wizards’ 29th-opponent ranked defense. Adebayo carries a $9,400 salary on the FanDuel main slates.

The Heat enter tonight’s contest as -7 favorites, with a total of 208.