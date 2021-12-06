Jimmy Butler Expected to Play Monday vs. Grizzlies

Jimmy Butler (tailbone) is expected to suit up and play for the Miami Heat tonight as they take on the Grizzlies. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) December 6, 2021

Butler has missed the past three games due to a tailbone injury, but he is expected to return Monday vs. the Grizzlies. Butler is in the midst of a fantastic season for the Heat, averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 51.9% from the field, and he’s also among the leaders in terms of steals per game.

Butler could be slightly limited in his first game back, but he should benefit from the team’s current injury situation. Bam Adebayo is out of the lineup due to a finger injury, and Butler has increased his usage rate to 31.1% with Adebayo off the court this season. He’s increased his fantasy production to 1.42 FanDuel points per minute in that situation, so he’ll carry more upside than usual when on the court.

The Heat are taking on a shorthanded Grizzlies’ squad on Monday, and the Heat are listed as six-point home favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook.