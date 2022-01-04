Jimmy Butler injures right ankle against the Warriors

After twisting his right ankle, Jimmy Butler had to be helped off the court in Monday’s game.

Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for the rest of tonight's game with a right ankle injury.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/t2dNL85jVq — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 4, 2022

Butler left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

It’s been a tough season for Butler concerning injuries. He missed three games in November due to a right ankle sprain and reinjured the same ankle on December 28. In addition, a tailbone injury kept him out of 11 games in December and one in November.

When Butler is healthy, he leads the Heat in scoring, averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference but has lost two straight.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Butler is at +8000 to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award.

If this injury keeps Butler out of the lineup, the Heat will rely more on Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin to fill the void.

Losing Butler would be a massive blow to Miami. The team seemed to struggle without him in early December but had found their footing by the time he returned. However, there is no doubt that this will factor on the Heat’s lines over FanDuel Sportsbook moving forward.